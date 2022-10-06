Sci-Tech Vietnam invests in 10 energy technologies Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.

Sci-Tech Israel's agricultural technologies introduced in Hai Phong An exhibition area displaying Israel’s agricultural high technologies and water solutions has been opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong, featuring stalls run by 11 Israeli enterprises.