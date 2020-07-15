Major vaccination centre opens in Dak Lak
At the vaccination centre in Buon Ma Thuot city (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) - The Vietnam Vaccine JSC put into use its 32nd vaccination centre in Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak on July 15 - the largest of its kind in the region.
The centre has a warehouse meeting the Health Ministry’s Good Storage Practice standards and housing the latest vaccines from leading global producers to meet demand in the region in general and Dak Lak in particular.
Director of the centre Nguyen Trong Tien said it will ensure the supply of vaccines for both children and adults, especially against diphtheria.
According to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, there had been 83 diphtheria cases found in Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum provinces as of July 14.
Director of the provincial Health Department Nay Phi La said Dak Lak had recorded six diphtheria cases as of that day./.