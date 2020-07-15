Health Ministry of Health presents 200,000 face masks to Lao counterpart The Vietnamese Ministry of Health presented 200,000 medical face masks to its Lao counterpart on July 15 to support the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on July 15 morning that Vietnam has gone through 90 straight days without any COVID-19 infections in community.

Health No new case of COVID-19 on July 14 No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam during the day of July 14, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.