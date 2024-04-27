Health Vietnam seeks greater access to women’s health services More than 1,300 healthcare professionals joined a Women’s Health Summit in southern Vietnam in April to update on health matters spanning across a woman’s life.

Health First int’l symposium on medicinal plants, natural compounds held in Binh Dinh The first Vietnam International Symposium on Medicinal Plants and Natural Compounds was held in the south central province of Binh Dinh from April 15-17, with nearly 120 delegates, including speakers, scientists and researchers from 13 countries taking part.

Health Vietnam has first int’l trauma life support training centre The International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) Training Centre under the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Hospital 175 officially made its debut in Hanoi on April 15. This is the first of its kind in Vietnam and the fifth established in Southeast Asia.

