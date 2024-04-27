Heart screening, flu vaccination programme benefits needy people in central region
A programme on screening for congenital heart diseases and administering flu vaccines for disadvantaged people was launched on April 26, targeting the central province of Quang Binh and the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak, and Lam Dong.
A child is checked by a doctor as part of the programme in Quang Binh's Quang Ninh district. (Photo: VNA)
The programme aims for the early detection and timely treatment of poor children with congenital heart diseases, while also contributing to preventing dangerous diseases and ensuring the well-being of children and people in disadvantaged areas.
In Quang Binh, it is being implemented throughout the province. Screenings for more than 3,500 children in Quang Ninh district’s communes of Truong Son, Truong Xuan, Xuan Ninh, and Gia Ninh took place between April 23 and 26, identifying 22 with congenital heart diseases. Meanwhile, 300 doses of flu vaccine were given to children and the elderly in the district’s Truong Xuan commune.
As part of the programme, the VinaCapital Foundation and Sanofi Vietnam will organise heart screenings for children and administer 500 doses of flu vaccine to people with difficult circumstances in Dak Lak and Lam Dong.
Between 2007 and now, the programme has provided free heart screenings for more than 370,000 children in 49 provinces and cities nationwide.