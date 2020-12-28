Malaysia considers opening border to boost tourism
The Malaysian government is considering opening its border to help boost the tourism sector, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri.
Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia (Photo: kuala-lumpur.ws)
At a press conference on December 27, she said Malaysia is now negotiating with Singapore, Brunei, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China) and New Zealand which have been identified as Green Zones.
Nancy said she received many requests from local tourism industry players to consider the matter to keep their business afloat.
“However, this matter has to be discussed further with other ministries as well, such as the Ministry of Health to ensure that we are allowed to do so (open country’s border) to boost our tourism sector,” she said.
She also urged visitors from the green zones travelling to other places for holidays, to fully practise the standard operating procedure, especially maintaining physical distancing during their travels./.