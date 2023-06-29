Malaysia: Face masks not mandatory on public transport, in health facilities
The Malaysian government will remove mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in health care facilities from July 5, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said on June 29.
Wearing face masks will only be mandatory for people positive for COVID-19 and health care workers in health care facilities when dealing with patients, she said.
The mandatory self-isolation for COVID-19 after testing positive will be shortened from seven to five days from symptom onset, also effective July 5, the official added.
Wearing face masks is highly encouraged based on self-evaluation for high-risk individuals like senior citizens, individuals with chronic disease, individuals with low immunity, or pregnant mothers, especially in crowded and poorly ventilated areas, Zaliha said.
The Ministry of Health still decided to extend the declaration of “infected local areas” under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, which was scheduled to end on June 30, for another six months until December 31 this year.
The extension is needed also because of the risk of the emergence of new variants and subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Malaysia, she explained.
The health minister said new COVID-19 infections in Malaysia have dropped by 53.5%, while new COVID-19 deaths declined by 35.3% to 11 cases each day since early June./.