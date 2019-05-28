Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (Source: themalaysianreserve.com)

– Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will make a three-day visit to Japan, starting on May 29, to attend the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia, the Malaysia Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on May 28.Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the opening of the conference on May 30, focusing on changing dynamics of the international order and the role of new technologies in shaping the future outlook.He will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 31 to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern, while holding meetings with other leaders attending the conference, as well as representatives from the Japan-Malaysia Parliamentarians Friendship Association and Toyo University, and attending the Malaysia-Japan Business Dialogue.According to the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will help boost multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries. Japan was Malaysia's fourth largest trade partner in 2018, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 39 billion USD.For Japan, Malaysia is its 14th largest global trading partner, and fifth among the ASEAN countries after Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and SingaporeHosted by Nikkei Inc annually since 1995, the International Conference on the Future of Asia gathers government and business leaders to share their visions for the future of Asia. This year's theme is "Seeking a New Global Order - Overcoming the Chaos".-VNA