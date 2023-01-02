Malaysia makes efforts to gain stronger confidence from foreign investors
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that his country will work hard to improve foreign investor's confidence by guaranteeing good governance and a corrupt-free nation.
Malaysia has received a list of investors from countries such as those in Europe, the US, China, India and several countries around Asia who will be monitoring developments in Malaysia themselves, especially from the economic aspects, he said in his New Year 2023 message.
He expressed his hope that there is a new focus that can increase and drive the country’s economic growth more convincingly, as Malaysia is a trading country with an impressive economic growth rate based on the efforts to secure domestic and foreign investment.
Besides political stability and good governance, another step that should be taken is to speed up the approval process by ensuring that Malaysia is not a place where leaders amass wealth and look for commissions, he said.
The Malaysian PM warned that he will not tolerate public servants and enforcement bodies found to be "negligent" in their duties with their "old practices" of asking for kickbacks and imposing additional costs./.
