World Myanmar extends ceasefire until end of 2023 Myanmar's military has extended its ceasefire agreement with Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) until the end of 2023, according to a statement released by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services on the last day of 2022.

World German newspaper commends ‘Dien Bien Phu in the air’ victory German newspaper Junge Welt has published an article about the "Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory of the Vietnamese army and people 50 years ago when the US massively bombed the North in a campaign considered to be the fiercest targeting Hanoi.

World Singapore ready to step up border health measures if needed: Ministry The Singaporean Ministry of Health said on December 30 that the city-state is ready to step up border health measures if needed and that it is closely watching the global COVID-19 situation.

World Malaysian Government urged to tighten COVID-19 control measures The Malaysian Government has been urged to tighten COVID-19 control measures to prevent a possible large-scale spread of the disease when the country welcomes tourists from China.