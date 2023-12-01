Malaysia passes anti-smoking bill aimed at protecting minors
Malaysia's lower house on November 30 passed an anti-smoking bill aimed at protecting minors from nicotine-containing products including vaping devices.
Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said the bill includes the provision prohibiting the trading of tobacco products, smoking materials or tobacco substitute products, and providing any services related to smoking to minors.
Zaliha said the provisions banning the advertisment, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products, which are already in force under existing laws, are now expanded to all products including e-cigarettes, tobacco products, smoking substances, and substitute tobacco products.
The bill also requires all importers and manufacturers of tobacco products to register each product produced for the Malaysian market.
This is crucial as it allows for the recording of specifications and content of each product, in addition to facilitating enforcement on the ground, including identifying unregistered products, she said./.
