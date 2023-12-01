ASEAN Indonesia prioritises spending for green economy transformation Indonesia's state expenditures in the 2024 State Budget will be used to support the acceleration of a green economy, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Laos sees economic recovery but challenges remain: WB The Lao economy is witnessing a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with GDP growth predicted to reach 3.7% this year, up from 2.7% in 2022, according to the latest World Bank economic update issued on November 30.

World Malaysia accelerates digital economic development in remote areas The Digital Economy Centre (PEDi), which was created to offer collective Internet access for the less privileged in rural areas, now serves as a catalyst for the digital economy to help uplift the socio-economic status of local communities.

World Singapore remains most expensive city worldwide Singapore maintained its pole position as the world’s most expensive city for the ninth time in the last eleven years, tying with Zurich (Switzerland) and overtaking New York (US), which fell to third place this year, according to the EIU's Worldwide Cost of Living survey.