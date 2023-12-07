World Thailand’s government sends out alert on PM 2.5 risk Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities to immediately implement preventive measures against fine particulate matte(PM2.5) now the country has entered the high-pollution risk reason.

World Lao traditional weaving inscribed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recently inscribed Lao traditional Naga motif weaving as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

World CLV Parliamentary Summit forms foundation for stronger trilateral relations: high-ranking legislor The successful organisation of the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has created a solid foundation for the continued enhancement of the sound relations among the three Indochinese countries, Vice Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sounthone Xayachak has stated.

World Thailand priorities digital gap reduction​ Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced plans to increase Internet connectivity for impoverished communities in Bangkok.