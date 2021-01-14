Noor Hisham, a high-ranking official of the Malaysian Ministry of Health , at the press conference (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia re-applied the Movement Control Order (MCO) from January 13 to 26 in various locations as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was no longer effective, said Noor Hisham, a high-ranking official of the Malaysian Ministry of Health.



During a regular press conference on COVID-19 held on January 13, Hisham said that the MCO will last for four weeks at most.



He added that the CMCO was introduced in last October, but now a more drastic approach has to be taken to break the infection chain of the disease.

He voiced his hope that the number of daily cases will drop to less than 1,000 or 500 after four weeks and the curve will be once again flattened by May.

On January 13, Malaysia logged 2,985 new COVID-19 cases, with two imported ones, raising the national tally to 144,518./.