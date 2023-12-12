Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a major cabinet reshuffle on December 12.



Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan is now Minister of Foreign Affairs to replace Zambry Abdul Kadir, who will assume the post of Minister of Higher Education.



Khaled Nordin, former Minister of Higher Education, will take over as defence minister.



Anwar also announced that Armizan Mohd Ali will be the new Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, taking over the role from Salahuddin Ayub who died in July.



Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan and health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad were among new political comers.



Two ministries were restructured involving the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change, which is now split into the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability.



The Communications and Digital Ministry is also split into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital.



Anwar said the cabinet reshuffle was done as the government needs to make adjustments to meet the current demands, adding that it was made after discussions with the leaders of main parties in the Unity Government and the list of names was submitted to the Malaysian King for consent./.