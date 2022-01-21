Passengers at an airport in Malaysia (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia on January 20 reduced quarantine period to five days from the previous seven for arrivals who had received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin explained that the new ruling was made after the surveillance and observation period based on data, science and experiences from other countries.

He added that travelers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, conducted within two days before the departure date, with a negative result.

The RT-PCR test will be performed on the day of arrival at the international entry points.

Earlier, Malaysia adjusted quarantine period depending on the travellers’ vaccination status and symptoms. The new regulation, taking effect starting January 16, requires COVID-19 patients displaying symptoms and those have yet to receive the second vaccine shot to quarantine for 10 days.

For asymptomatic patients and travellers who have not received a booster dose but have been fully vaccinated, the quarantine period is seven days./.