World Indonesia raises tax revenue target for this year The Finance Ministry of Indonesia has raised its tax revenue target for 2022 to 9.3 - 9.5 percent of GDP, banking on the implementation of new tax regulations and continued economic recovery.

World Cambodia to resume trial of former opposition leader this week Cambodia is set to resume the trial of former opposition leader Kem Sokha on February 16 after postponement due to his lawyer reportedly contracting COVID-19.

World Indonesia tightens supervision on crypto asset trading The Indonesian Ministry of Trade's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) is tightening the supervision of crypto asset trading in order to ensure that investors receive clear information on every traded crypto asset.