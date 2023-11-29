Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: bernama.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – In order to minimise damage caused by annual floods, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that permanent disaster relief centres (PPKB) will be established immediately, with the pilot project to begin in nine states in the country.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the PPKB involves a ceiling cost of 5 million MYR (1.1 million USD) for each centre and is set to provide better protection for flood victims than temporary relief centres (PPS).

During the question time at the National Assembly on November 28, he said the PPKB can also be a community activity centre outside the flood season.

He said that pre-flood preparations have also been stepped up through the community-based disaster risk management, and that even the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has identified more than 5,000 flood hotspots.

Functional units have activated operation control rooms, forecast centres and flood warnings which will operate 24 hours a day, set up 73 mobile pumps at all flood hotspots nationwide, and upgraded the flood warning siren system and web camera stations, he added.

Besides, more than 66,00 officers and personnel from various branches of government agencies at all levels are on standby, comprising the Malaysian armed forces, police, and fire and rescue department, Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps, with the support of 25,440 units of various assets.

In addition, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is also ready to activate more than 8,000 temporary relief centres which can accommodate 1.6 million evacuees nationwide./.