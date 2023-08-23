Malaysia works to escape middle-income trap
Malaysia’s Madani Economy policy plan requires determination and implementation to free the country from the middle-income trap and head towards a high-income country, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Madani Economy policy plan requires determination and implementation to free the country from the middle-income trap and head towards a high-income country, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).
As reported by Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, BNM Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour said the Malaysian economy is at a crossroads, and today's economic and financial policies will determine the direction and trajectory of the country's development in the future.
The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and it needs to be addressed and balanced with the development of an inclusive, fair and equitable society that maintains social integrity, the official said at the iTekad Cooperation Networking Council event.
Abdul Rasheed said the BNM’s iTekad programme was developed by highlighting social finance as an important component of the financial ecosystem in Malaysia to catalyse a more balanced socio-economic development.
Since its launch in 2022, the iTekad initiative has now grown to include 11 financial institutions and more than 50 implementing partners, benefiting over 3,000 participants./.
As reported by Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, BNM Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour said the Malaysian economy is at a crossroads, and today's economic and financial policies will determine the direction and trajectory of the country's development in the future.
The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, and it needs to be addressed and balanced with the development of an inclusive, fair and equitable society that maintains social integrity, the official said at the iTekad Cooperation Networking Council event.
Abdul Rasheed said the BNM’s iTekad programme was developed by highlighting social finance as an important component of the financial ecosystem in Malaysia to catalyse a more balanced socio-economic development.
Since its launch in 2022, the iTekad initiative has now grown to include 11 financial institutions and more than 50 implementing partners, benefiting over 3,000 participants./.