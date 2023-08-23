ASEAN ASEAN Economic Ministers hold consultation with China, Japan, RoK A consultation of ASEAN Economic Ministers with the three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on August 22 in Semarang city, Indonesia.

World Srettha Thavisin elected Thailand’s new prime minister The Thai parliament on August 22 afternoon elected Srettha Thavisin, the prime ministerial candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, to be the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand.

World Cambodian King appoints 7th-tenure Royal Government Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni issued a decree on August 22 appointing members of the 7th-tenure Royal Government with Dr Hun Manet, 46, as the Prime Minister.

World ASEAN promotes economic cooperation with Australia, New Zealand Parties to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), gathered in Semarang, Indonesia, for the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers – Closer Economic Relations (AEM-CER) Consultation, commenced the signing of the 2nd Protocol to Amend the Agreement Establishing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (“2nd Protocol”).