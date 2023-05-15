World Thailand’s April CCI increases for 11 consecutive months Thailand’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in April increased for the 11th consecutive month, hitting the highest in 38 months, thanks to positive factors like a surge in tourism and election campaigns.

World Thai voters cast ballots to elect new House of Representatives members Millions of voters in Thailand on May 14 cast ballots to elect members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.

World ASEAN Village Network to promote regional comprehensive cooperation The ASEAN Village Network (AVN) will focus on three cooperation areas in its implementation namely tourist village, digital village and One Village One Product (OVOP), in order to promote the comprehensive connectivity and development in the region.

World Singapore's temperature hits 40-year high Singapore recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on May 13, the highest daily maximum temperature in 40 years.