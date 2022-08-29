Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysia's inflation jumped 4.4% annually in July 2022, reported the National Statistics Department (DOSM) on August 29.



DOSM chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the food index increased 6.9% and remained a main contributor to the rise in inflation during the month.



The increase in Malaysia’s inflation this month was also due to the lower base effect last year as a result of the electricity bill discount from 5 to 40% according to total usage given to domestic consumers under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package from July-September 2021, he said.



Apart from the food group, Mohd Uzir said all other groups also continued to record increases, except for communication, from the same period last year.



Restaurants and hotels increased 5.8%, followed by transport 5.6%; furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance 4%; and housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels 3.8%.



Meanwhile, recreation services and culture also registered an increase of 2.5%, miscellaneous goods & services 2.1% and education 1.2%.

The DOSM statement said inflation for January-July increased 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.



On a monthly basis, inflation increased 0.4% compared to June./.