Man in Bac Lieu jailed for spreading anti-State propaganda
The People’s Court of the southern province of Bac Lieu on November 26 sentenced a 38-year-old man to six years in jail and two years under mandatory supervision for “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”
Nguyen Chi Vung at the trial (Source: VNA)
Bac Lieu (VNA) – The People’s Court of the southern province of Bac Lieu on November 26 sentenced a 38-year-old man to six years in jail and two years under mandatory supervision for “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam.”
The sentence was given out in accordance with Clause 1, Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code (amended and supplemented in 2017).
According to the indictment, Nguyen Chi Vung, a resident in Dong Hai district, opened many Facebook accounts to post anti-State information and materials. He also joined secret groups to make, store and spread such information and materials.
Vung has posted untrue and fabricated information on the Party and the State as well as the country’s situation, distorting the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, and incited people to oppose the State.
At the trial, Vung admitted his guilt and expressed his repentance./.