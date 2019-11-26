Society Australia supports Vietnam in human resources development The Australian Government has granted 50 scholarships to Vietnamese students who are going to attend masters’ programmes at Australia’s world-class educational institutions in 2020, announced the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese enterprises raise awareness about SDGs Many Vietnamese enterprises lack understanding about sustainable development goals (SDGs) and are not applying them to their business, Tran Thi Lan Anh, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said at a forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25.

Society Traffic accident statistics fall strongly in November The numbers of traffic accidents and related deaths and injured cases plunged in November, helping to drag the 11-month figures down from the same period last year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society VN, UK work to complete procedures to bring lorry victims’ bodies home Vietnam and the UK are working to complete legal and technical procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese who found dead in a lorry in Essex last month, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on November 25 on the sidelines of the 14th National Assembly’s eighth sitting.