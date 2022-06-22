Le Chi Thanh (Photo: Police)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The People’s Court of Ham Tan district in the south central province of Binh Thuan sentenced a man to three years in prison on June 22 for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State, and the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the 2017 Penal Code.



According to the indictment of the provincial People’s Procuracy, Le Chi Thanh, 39, from Tan Duc commune, Ham Tan district, used his Facebook account of the same name to post articles and video clips containing distorted content.



Thanh was once a captain working at Xuan Loc Prison in the southern province of Dong Nai. However, he was then relieved from the public security force due violations of Ministry of Public Security regulations.



The articles and video clips published on his Facebook account violated the interests of the State, as well as the rights and legitimate interests of the People’s Court, the public security force, and individuals.



During the investigation, Thanh confessed his wrongdoings.



On January 14, the People’s Court of Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City also gave Thanh a jail sentence of two years for “resisting on-duty officials”./.