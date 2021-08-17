Culture - Sports Ministry approves project on digitalising Vietnamese festivals The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has approved a project on digitalising all types of Vietnamese festivals for the 2021-2025 period. They involve traditional and cultural ones, industry festivals, and those of foreign origin.

Sci-Tech Localities urged to apply IT to increase vaccination capacity The Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Health has called on localities to take full advantage of information technology to administer vaccinations rapidly and effectively.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s sea observation satellite to be launched in Japan Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite was delivered to Japan on August 11 ahead of its planned launch into outer space, according to the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.