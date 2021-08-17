Man with desire to bring Vietnamese genomes to world gene map
Ten years ago, Cao Anh Tuan gave up his dream job at Google to join five other Vietnamese PhDs from top US universities to return to the research lab and develop gene decoding technology using artificial intelligence technology.
Illustrative image (Source: Vinmec)Hanoi (VNA) - Ten years ago, Cao Anh Tuan gave up his dream job at Google to join five other Vietnamese PhDs from top US universities to return to the research lab and develop gene decoding technology using artificial intelligence technology.
In 2018, their company Genetica was present in Vietnam with the aspiration to bring the genomes of Vietnamese people and Asians in general to the world gene map, as well as establish Asia's leading genetic decoding centre in Vietnam.
To date, Genetica's services have been available in the United States, Singapore and Vietnam. Patents are registered and can be deployed in dozens of countries.
According to Tuan, Genetica has built the first American standard laboratory in Vietnam and the second American standard laboratory in Southeast Asia (after Singapore) to gradually bring Asian genetic engineering services to Vietnam.
Cao Anh Tuan of Genetica (Photo: Genetica)The Genetica team is now ready to go further in the Southeast Asian and New Zealand markets, where large numbers of Asians live.
Notably, during the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Genetica has developed a tool to help diagnose genes that are more susceptible to COVID-19 and the risk of severe complications.
Tuan said that since the pandemic broke out, his research team discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to find solutions to combat the coronavirus.
Therefore, Genetica's G-CoVi (Gene Coughing Virus) product was born to provide information about the risk of virus infection through each person's genetic parameters.
In addition, Genetica can analyse the genetic code for Asians to support child bearing and education planning, personalise nutrition and exercise plans as well as prevent potential diseases, including 18 common cancers in Vietnam and Asia.
The company is currently coordinating with the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in implementing a project to assess the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection based on the genetic characteristics of Vietnamese people.
After being approved by the Ministry of Health, it will be widely published, contributing to the world's large gene data bank./.