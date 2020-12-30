At a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – Six people who shared the same coach with COVID-19 Patient No.1452 have been put under quarantine in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Disease Control Centre Nguyen Huu Dinh.

The patient is a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman residing in Lai Vung district, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. She illegally entered the country via an open trail on December 24 together with Patient No.1440, then travelled to Dong Thap.

She tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 by Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

The provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control directed authorities to seriously launch pandemic prevention and control measures.

On December 30, the People’s Committee of Bac Kan province also directed units concerned to promptly take four illegal Chinese immigrants and one Vietnamese to quarantine.

They were found on a coach which was stopped by police on its way to Hanoi.



Another illegal immigrant was also quarantined in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang the same day./.