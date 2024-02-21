Society Hanoi announces Public Administration Reform Index 2023 Hanoi on February 20 announced the 2023 Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index of its departments, department-level agencies, and People’s Committees of districts and Son Tay township, with the Department of Home Affairs and Dong Da district taking the lead.

Society Ministry warns of online Tet scams The Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has warned of the continued prevalence of online scams after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Society Biggest spring blood donation festival kicks off The Xuan Hong (red spring) festival – the biggest annual blood donation campaign after the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration, kicked off in Hanoi on February 20, expecting to collect at least 8,000 units of blood.

Society Deputy PM calls for press agencies’ solidarity for development Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang called on press agencies to promote solidarity and strong bond for mutual development while attending a New-Year press conference in Hanoi on February 20.