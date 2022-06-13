At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement on climate change cooperation in the Mekong Delta for the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on June 13.



With an estimated budget of up to 50 million USD, through the “Limited Scope Grant Agreement”, USAID will help MARD to reduce methane emissions from the agriculture sector, build resilience for the Mekong Delta’s vulnerable communities, promote nature-based solutions, and develop climate-resilient and low-emissions policies.



“I commend USAID and MARD for working together to help the people of the Mekong Delta region adapt to the changing climate and reduce agricultural emissions. Addressing the climate crisis must be a collective effort, and it must incorporate everything from building environmental resilience, to reducing emissions and conserving biodiversity. I commend USAID and MARD for working together to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. The United States is proud to be Vietnam’s partner in this effort,” said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.



Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan spoke highly of the US’s support for Vietnam’s agriculture and rural development with tens of millions of USD each year to roll out cooperation projects in science-technology./.