Hanoi (VNA) – Martial artist Pham Quoc Viet recently bagged a bronze medal in the recognised poomsae event at the Online 2020 World Taekwondo Asia Poomsae Championships.

His medal was the first of Vietnam at the competition.

The championships, held on November 12-14, took place virtually due to the impact of COVID-19.

It drew the participation of 144 martial artists of age 18-65 from 21 countries and territories in Asia, who competed in 14 recognised and free style poomsae events.

Vietnam sent four athletes to the competition./.