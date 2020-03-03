Mass mobilisation official receives ASEAN women delegation
At the reception (Photo: baophapluat.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 3 for a delegation of the ASEAN Community Women's Group led by Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the International Women’s Day (March 8).
With the Party and State’s attention to building the legal framework regarding women’s interest, Mai said the Vietnamese women have further affirmed their role in social aspects, including external affairs.
Congratulating the group on its achievements over the past five years, she lauded its cultural and people-to-people exchanges, such as gatherings on the ASEAN Family Day and joining in the international cuisine festivals, as well as contributions to social and charity events across Vietnam.
Mai asked the group to continue with activities to realise ASEAN’s priorities this year, strengthen bonds between women in the world and ASEAN in particular, and help build the ASEAN common cultural identity for its strong development.
For her part, Ambassador Nga, honorary chairwoman of the ASEAN Community Women’s group in Hanoi, said 2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the group and five years of the building of the ASEAN Community. The group’s activities have contributed to friendship and solidarity between ASEAN peoples and international friends.
She affirmed that the group will support gender equality work in Vietnam, and wished to receive further support to contribute to Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020./.
