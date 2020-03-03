Politics Minister: Gov’t requests immediate implementation of growth promotion measures The Government has directed ministries, agencies, businesses, localities and people to keep up with efforts to fulfil both goals of containing COVID-19 outbreak and socio-economic development, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Politics Vietnam hopes to intensify ties with US: NA Vice Chairman Vietnam hopes to push up its comprehensive partnership with the US for the long-term benefits of the two peoples, National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said on March 3.

Politics Speech by Party General Secretary-President at ceremony marking Party’s 90th founding anniversary The following is the full text of the speech delivered by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong at the ceremony held in Hanoi on February 3 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3,1930 - February 3, 2020).

Politics Congratulations to Bulgaria on Liberation Day Top leaders of Vietnam extended congratulations to their Bulgarian counterparts on the country’s 142nd Liberation Day (March 3, 1878-2020).