A woman with difficult circumstances in Ea Tul commune, Cu M'gar district, Dak Lak province receives free medicine. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a master plan for the development of a network of social assistance facilities for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



The plan aims to ensure that at least 90% of people in extremely difficult circumstances without caregivers are given consultation and assistance and managed by social assistance facilities by 2030, with priority given to lonely or social isolated elderly people, people with mental disorders or severe disabilities, children in difficult circumstances, and victims of family violence or human trafficking.



Another target is that at least 90% of drug addicts on official management records can access counseling and drug addiction treatment, as well as assistance to integrate into the community.

Under the plan, Vietnam will have at least 725 social service facilities by 2030, including at least 90 establishments taking care of the elderly; at least 94 providing care and rehabilitation for people with mental disorders; at least 130 drug rehabilitation centres; at least 130 establishments taking care of children with special circumstances; at least 117 for people with disabilities and at least 164 general social protection establishments and social work centres.

The number of people with extremely difficult circumstances receiving care at social assistance facilities will be raised from 45,000 in 2020 to 65,000 by 2030, including at least 10,000 elderly people.



The master plan will ensure sufficient provision of social assistance services to all people who are at drug rehabilitation centres, which is expected to reach 86,000 by 2030.



The infrastructure of social assistance establishments will be upgraded or built to meet standards and criteria as prescribed by law.



Regarding the contingent staff of these facilities, they will be developed in terms of number and professional qualifications in line with regulations on social assistance and the establishment's requirements./.