Business Steel sector sees recovery signals The determination of the Government, ministries, sectors and localities to promote disbursement of public investment, and efforts taken to address difficulties and speed up the development of the real estate market are positive signs for the steel industry to regain growth momentum in the remaining months of 2023 and early 2024, according to insiders.

Business Petrovietnam’s restructuring scheme approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision approving the restructuring scheme of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) until the end of 2025.

Business Vietnam’s digital economy grows fastest in SA Vietnam will remain the region’s fastest growing digital economy between 2023-2025, according to the 8th edition of the e-Conomy SEA Report published on November 7 by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.