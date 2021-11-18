Sci-Tech Workshop discusses digital technology’s role in infrastructure development The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission held a workshop on November 16 to look into the promotion of digital technology application to building and managing socio-economic infrastructure during the process of national industrialisation and modernisation until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Sci-Tech Vietnam wins two ASOCIO Awards for 2021 Two Vietnamese firms were named among 35 winners of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) Awards 2021 at a ceremony held in Bangladesh last week within the framework of the ASOCIO Digital Summit 2021.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese students win ASEAN Student Contest on Information and Technology A student team from the University of Technology won the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13.