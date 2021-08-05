Business Vietnam gains benefits from EVFTA and CPTPP: Ministry Joining in new-generation agreements like the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreements (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has brought great economic benefits to Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam asks China’s Guangxi to facilitate cross-border trade Vietnam has proposed China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to provide all possible conditions for cross-border trade during a video teleconference between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Party Secretary of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Lu Xinshe earlier this week.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing sees decline in output amid COVID-19 outbreak The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ticked up to 45.1 in July from 44.1 in June, signalling a marked deterioration in business conditions across the sector for the second month in a row.