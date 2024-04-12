Measures sought to promote green transition in tourism
Policymakers and insiders gathered at a forum themed Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development held in Hanoi on April 12 as part of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 to discuss measures to promote a green transition in the smokeless industry and encourage the engagement of all parties to turn tourism into a green and circular economic sector.
Hanoi (VNA) – Policymakers and insiders gathered at a forum themed Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development held in Hanoi on April 12 as part of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 to discuss measures to promote a green transition in the smokeless industry and encourage the engagement of all parties to turn tourism into a green and circular economic sector.
Vice Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ha Van Sieu said that the trend of green, high quality, and wellness tourism is being promoted and becoming a priority for many tourists.
He underlined the need for all parties in the industry to "green up" from the mindset to actions to form a green culture in tourism, thus developing green destinations, green products and green services.
Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said that responding to climate change and protecting the environment are urgent needs in the world. The Vietnamese Government has shown the determination to solve the climate crisis and reduce net emissions to zero by 2050, he noted, adding that adapting to climate change is a responsibility and an opportunity for Vietnam to implement green transition to enhance competitiveness.
He said that tourism is expected to contribute 6.4% to the country’s GDP this year. Green transition will not only benefit the environment and preserve biodiversity but also help improve the income for tourism service providers and promote economic growth.
Binh said that the association launched a campaign to reduce plastic waste during tourism activities in 2018, which has received an active response from travel firms. The association has also encouraged tour operators to go green, enhancing their awareness and changing their actions towards green transition, he added.
Deputy Resident Representative UNDP in Vietnam Patrick Harvemann said that the green transition process in tourism in Vietnam should focus on four issues - green planning; effective destination management; plastic-free and low-carbon travel encouragement; and sustainable tourism based on nature.
He noted that many Vietnamese localities such as Hoi An in Quang Nam and Co To island district in Quang Ninh have applied solutions to reduce single-use plastic items during tourism, showing their strong commitments to environmental protection.
The UNDP has partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association to implement a project to reduce plastic waste in tourism in Vietnam, he said.
Participants underlined the need to renovate technologies, promote power efficiency, increase the proportion of renewable energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to promote green tourism.
Alongside, it is necessary to strengthen tourism destination management, completing and promoting the effectiveness of tourism development and digital transformation policies to optimise resources and ensuring the success of the greening process, they added.
They also stressed the need for relevant parties to develop responsible tourism, create job opportunities, and share benefits with the community, while diversifying green tourism services to promote green and sustainable tourism consumption and shopping through energy labeling, eco-labeling, and green labeling programmes./.