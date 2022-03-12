Measures suggested for cultural heritage preservation, optimisation
Part of the Complex of Hue Monuments, a world cultural heritage site in Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An expert has suggested several measures for upholding and tapping into cultural values so as to help build up the culture and strength of Vietnam.
At the recent National Cultural Conference, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong demanded more attention to preserving, restoring, and optimising the country’s cultural values, including tangible and intangible cultural values of all ethnic groups, in tandem with acquiring the cultural essence of the era and developing the “soft power” of the Vietnamese culture, thereby helping promote the country’s combined strength in the time ahead.
Assoc. Prof. and Dr. Tong Trung Tin, Chairman of the Vietnam Archaeological Association, said it is necessary to comprehensively and drastically carry out the preservation, restoration, and optimisation of cultural values, both tangible and intangible ones, so as to implement the Party and State’s policies on culture.
He pointed out the need to be fully aware of the humane and political values of culture, the origin of the people, along with the country’s glorious history and the relics proving it. It is also important to complete the legal system on cultural heritage preservation and gear up material and human resources for the work.
Some relics in the Po Klong Garai tower complex in Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)Tin recommended that to effectively bring into play cultural heritage, attention be paid to enforcing the Law on Cultural Heritage and relevant regulations, translating the Party and State’s viewpoints and directions into concrete and practical actions, and not distorting traditional heritages.
The expert noted all of those working on cultural affairs were delighted at the important speech by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Cultural Conference on November 24, 2021. This address provided a comprehensive and profound look into the role of culture, the capitalisation of resources, existing weaknesses, as well as some urgent solutions.
After the conference, if the cultural sector nationwide can fuel a strong movement in the preservation and optimisation of cultural heritage values, it will reap many considerable successes, according to Tin./.