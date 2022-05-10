Medical services ready for SEA Games 31
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Medical services have been readied for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), with good control of COVID-19 pandemic and competent personnel and equipment for the biggest regional sports event, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.
To ensure best services, the medical sector of Hanoi has made every preparation for the event for months, while other localities have shown active performance in the work.
There will be no athlete village at SEA Games 31, and sports delegations will stay in hotels near competition venues.
Hanoi will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, as well as 22 sport events.
In order to prepare for the competitions, 21 medical teams run by district medical centres and 21 others by local hospitals have been set up, each with 5-10 beds. Meanwhile, 35 medical facilities have been made ready to receive and provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. Medical staff and equipment for the teams are also on standby.
Meanwhile, drastic measures will be rolled out to ensure food safety for the SEA Games 31, especially in hotels and restaurants serving international guests throughout the event./.