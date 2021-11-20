“Mediterranean town” on Phu Quoc resort island
Located in the southwest of Phu Quoc resort island, “Mediterranean town” developed by Sun Premier Village Primavera is a new check-in destination for fashion and travel enthusiasts.
-
Mediterranean town” on the coast of Phu Quoc island (Photo: Sun Group)
-
“Mediterranean town” on the coast of Phu Quoc island (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
The “Mediterranean town” seen from the Hon Thom Phu Quoc cable car (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)
-
The 75-metre-high tower in the Central Village was inspired from the bell tower at St Mark’s Basilica in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Sun Group)
-
Classic shophouses are lined up along the coast of Phu Quoc island (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial)