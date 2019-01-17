Rice meant for export in the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)

- Mekong Delta firms should make use of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to do more business with Japan, experts told a conference in Can Tho city.Japan is an important business partner for Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta, Nguyen Phuong Lam, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Can Tho branch, told the event on January 15.Japan was one of the first countries to take part in the CPTPP along with Vietnam, and is a partner of choice for VCCI Can Tho, he said.Careful research of Japan markets and making use of the CPTPP would be beneficial to companies based in the delta, he added.Doan Huu Duc, Director of the Vietnam Consulting Group, said agriculture and seafood are the delta’s strengths and Japanese small and medium-sized firms are interested in them and are working with ASEAN member countries to source high-quality imports.But Japanese companies are careful in their selection of partners, and being patient and getting to know them better is crucial, he said.Nguyen Thi Thuong Linh, Deputy Director of VCCI Can Tho, said her organisation would solicit more investment in the delta to support the strategies and strengths of the provinces there, facilitate trade between local firms and Japan, and help build databases for the main local industries and research markets like Japan and the Republic of Korea.VCCI Can Tho will also help firms expand their markets, build brands and keep them informed about their markets.More trade facilitation and networking events for Mekong Delta firms, especially with their Japanese counterparts, will be held later this year.The CPTPP came into effect in Vietnam on January 14, eliminating a large number of tariffs on Vietnamese exports.-VNA