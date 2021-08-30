Culture - Sports Hue city to become capital of Ao Dai Thua Thien – Hue Provincial People’s Committee has approved the project entitled “Hue – The capital of Ao Dai” to affirm the value and position of Hue’s Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) in the culture of the ancient capital and the country.

Culture - Sports National Fine Arts Museum launches 3D Tour in Vietnamese, English The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on August 28 officially rolled out a brand-new 3D virtual tour in both Vietnamese and English, enabling the public to explore the Hanoi-based museum remotely.