Mekong Delta steering committee for agriculture, rural development established
A steering committee for agriculture and rural development in the Mekong Delta has been established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) for the 2020-2025 period.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A steering committee for agriculture and rural development in the Mekong Delta has been established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) for the 2020-2025 period.
Under the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development's decision, the committee will provide consultancy for the MARD minister regarding mechanisms and policies in the fields under the management of the MARD in order to meet development requirements of the Mekong Delta.
It will also propose solutions to raise the efficiency of coordination in regional development in accordance with the Government’s Resolution No. 120/NQ-CP on climate-resilient and sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.
Programmes and projects relating to policies on agriculture and rural development as well as their impacts on the Mekong Delta’s development would also be proposed by the committee.
The committee will assist the MARD minister in addressing coordination issues in the region, and make annual and half-year reports to the MARD minister and the office of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council.
It is headed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam. /.