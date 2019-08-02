Friday, August 2, 2019 - 15:56:44

Environment

Mekong Delta suffers from coastal erosion, landslides

A severe landslide has swept away a section of National Highway No 91 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Landslides in the region are getting more unpredictable in terms of location and speed.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Ca Mau province tackles climate change

Ca Mau province tackles climate change

Central Highlands locality struggles with drought

Central Highlands locality struggles with drought

Hon Mu Farm – Home to eco-friendly items

Hon Mu Farm – Home to eco-friendly items

Severe cold spell chills Hanoians

Severe cold spell chills Hanoians

Muong Lat still isolated after historic floods

Muong Lat still isolated after historic floods

Widespread downpours cause floods in northern, central localities

Widespread downpours cause floods in northern, central localities

Nghe An: efforts to overcome storm Son Tinh consequences

Nghe An: efforts to overcome storm Son Tinh consequences

Vietnam makes efforts in wildlife protection

Vietnam makes efforts in wildlife protection

Others