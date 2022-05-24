Videos Sensational Saigon River tour attracting tourists Experiencing the romance of Ho Chi Minh City - formerly Saigon and once known as “Pearl of the Far East” - by speedboat has become an alternative getaway from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Videos Vietnam erupts in celebration as football team win gold Football fans nationwide hit the streets in massive numbers, recreating scenes of frenzied pre-pandemic jubilation after Vietnam beat Thailand to claim the SEA Games 31 gold on May 22.

Videos New record, big stride of Vietnam’s sport Vietnam have wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds, including the much-anticipated one in the men’s football claimed on May 22 night. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69. ​

Videos Tourism week to promote Ninh Binh’s beauty A tourism week is underway in the northern province of Ninh Binh from May 21 to 27 and packed with an array of activities.