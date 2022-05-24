Memorable moments from SEA Games 31
There were smiles and joy of winning and there are also tears, sadness and regret when the results weren’t as expected. From the opening to the closing ceremony, SEA Games 31 was a regional sporting event to remember.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Government urged to complete Ho Chi Minh Road project by 2025
About 86.1 percent of the Ho Chi Minh Road project has been completed, and the Government is working on the remaining sections so as to finish the entire project by 2025, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said on May 24.
See more
Sensational Saigon River tour attracting tourists
Experiencing the romance of Ho Chi Minh City - formerly Saigon and once known as “Pearl of the Far East” - by speedboat has become an alternative getaway from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.
Vietnam erupts in celebration as football team win gold
Football fans nationwide hit the streets in massive numbers, recreating scenes of frenzied pre-pandemic jubilation after Vietnam beat Thailand to claim the SEA Games 31 gold on May 22.
New record, big stride of Vietnam’s sport
Vietnam have wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds, including the much-anticipated one in the men’s football claimed on May 22 night. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.
Tourism week to promote Ninh Binh’s beauty
A tourism week is underway in the northern province of Ninh Binh from May 21 to 27 and packed with an array of activities.
Int’l media highlights victory of Vietnam U23
Many regional and international sports news sites, such as ESPN, Okela Zone TV, Siam Sport, and Korean newspapers, simultaneously reported on Vietnam's victory over the Thailand at the 31st SEA Games men’s football final on May 22.