Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong speaks at the event (Source: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – Students, lecturers, scholars and researchers have expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s glorious history and development achievements during a scientific seminar recently held at the Autonomous University of Guerrero in the Mexican state of Guerrero.



Speaking at the event, Rector of the Autonomous University of Guerrero Javier Saldaña Almazán spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements during the reform process and expressed his wishes to promote bilateral educational ties with Vietnamese universities via scientific research, exchange of students and joint cultural activities.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong said over the past four decades since the end of the war, Vietnam has been on its way to becoming an industrialised and modernised country with improving position and role on the international arena and huge achievements in politics and socio-economy.



Vietnam has formed diplomatic ties with 180 countries and trade ties with nearly 200 economies worldwide, he said.



Duong said Vietnam has achieved an average annual growth rate of 6-7 percent in the past two decades, ranking 27th among the biggest exporters globally. Its products have been present in 180 markets worldwide, he said, adding that the country also signed 16 free trade agreements with important partners.



According to the ambassador, thanks to its socio-political and macro-economic stability as well as a range of incentives, Vietnam has become a trustworthy destination for foreign investors. In the first ten months of this year, Vietnam lured nearly 28 billion USD in foreign direct investment.



Since the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 19, 1975, Vietnam-Mexico relations have grown in all spheres such as politics, economy, trade, culture, education, healthcare and tourism. Mexico is now the third biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America and vice versa, Vietnam is the eight largest market of Mexico in Asia. Two-way trade neared 5 billion USD last year and the figure amounted to 3 billion USD in the first eight months of 2018.



Duong affirmed that once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) comes into force, economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Mexico will further thrive.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico and the university launched a photo exhibition introducing images of Vietnam and its people to local residents.



During his trip, the ambassador laid a wreath at a statute of President Ho Chi Minh City in the beach city of Acapulco.-VNA