Health Vietnam reports two new COVID-19 cases on August 27 Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections as of 6pm on August 27, raising the national count to 1,036, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health New death raises Vietnam’s COVID-19 toll to 30 Another COVID-19 patient with serious underlying health conditions in central Da Nang city has become the 30th death related to the coronavirus-caused disease in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health confirmed on August 27.

Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on August 27 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on August 27 morning, keeping the national tally at 1,034, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Five imported cases raise Vietnam’s COVID-19 tally to 1,034 Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 26 afternoon, raising the number of coronavirus infections in Vietnam to 1,034, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.