MIC launches programme to support COVID-19 hit people in HCM City
About 160 billion VND (7 million USD) has been raised from businesses during a programme launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on August 17 to support people affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Medical supplies provided by Sea Groups to HCM City (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – About 160 billion VND (7 million USD) has been raised from businesses during a programme launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on August 17 to support people affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The ministry has called for the engagement of big firms such as VNPT, Viettel Telecom, T&T Group, MBank, Vietnam Post and Viettel Post in the programme, which will run until September 15.
The programme targets poor people and those facing difficulties due to COVID-19 in HCM City, the current largest hotspot of the pandemic. Basing on the list of beneficiaries made by the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Vietnam Post and Viettel Post will coordinate with local authorities to deliver gifts of necessities worth 300,000 VND each.
More than 533,000 people are expected to benefit from the programme.
Agribank presents 25 billion VND to VFF Committee of HCM City to support COVID-19 prevention and control activities (Photo: VNA)
The MIC earlier directed major post and communication firms to join hands in supporting the needy by providing free food and foodstuffs to residents in some southern localities undertaking social distancing. As of August 16, 509.7 tonnes of food worth over 8.68 billion VND had been handed over to nearly 233,000 people.
Along with the activities, the ministry has requested other businesses, especially those in telecommunication sector, to apply measures to assist the Government, the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Health as well as people and frontline forces in the COVID-19 fight in different forms./.