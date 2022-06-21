Milestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press
Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.
