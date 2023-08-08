Military officer promoted to Senior Lieutenant General rank
President Vo Van Thuong handed over a decision on promoting member of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Trinh Van Quyet from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 8.
The State leader praised Quyet for his competence and outstanding achievements in his military career, contributing to building the army and reinforcing national defence.
President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)He asked the officer to continue improving the mettle of a Party member and a military general, and stay absolutely loyal to the Party, State, and people.
The President also urged Quyet to further promote the spirit of solidarity and unity within the Central Military Commission and the VPA's General Department of Politics to lead and direct an effective implementation of the Party's guidelines and orientations and the State's policies and laws on military and national defence tasks, and Party and political works in the army, meeting the requirements of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually modernised People's Army.
He expressed his belief that the officer will excellently fulfill his missions./.