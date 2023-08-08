Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends int’l conference of Asian political parties A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended the 6th Meeting of Youth Wing and the 7th Meeting of Women’s Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) held in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar from August 5-7.

Politics ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held in Hanoi A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – ASEAN (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the ceremony.

Politics NA Chairman begins official visit to Iran National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Tehran on August 8 morning, beginning his official visit to Iran at an invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.