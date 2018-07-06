At the opening ceremony (Source: https://baodautu.vn)

The Mini Thailand Week 2018 kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 6 with 123 booths, as part of the cooperation activities to promote trade between Vietnamese and Thai enterprises.The event attracted 73 companies offering various kinds of products such as food and beverages, healthcare products and cosmetics, household utensils, leather-made products, and jewellery and accessories.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Deputy Consul-General in Ho Chi Minh City Somrudee Poopornanake said trade between Vietnam and Thailand reached 16.6 billion USD in 2017, the highest level so far.The Mini Thailand Week 2018 aims to increase bilateral relations and boost two-way trade to 20 billion USD by 2020, as set by the two countries’ leaders.The Director of the Can Tho Investment-Trade-Tourism Promotion Centre, Nguyen Khanh Tung, said the event, which will run until July 8, will create good opportunity for enterprises to explore trade and investment opportunities, as well as expand their business network in the south of Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta.According to the Asian-African Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, strong growth was seen in the Vietnam-Thailand trade revenue over the past years.Last year, Vietnam mostly exported telephones and accessories, computers and electronic products, crude oil, transport vehicles, and spare parts to Thailand. Meanwhile, Thailand exported many agricultural products to Vietnam, especially fruit. In the first four months of this year, Vietnam imported 203 million USD worth of Thai fruit, up over 28 percent year-on-year.Thai products are competitive due to their high quality and reasonable prices. Thai businesses have also been active in organising trade promotion activities and invested strongly in distribution channels in Vietnam. -VNA