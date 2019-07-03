Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has asked localities from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh to prepare for Typhoon Mun, the second arising in the East Sea that is forecast to make landfall on early July 4.The minister asked localities to guide vessels to hide in safe shelters and keep in touch with the mainland, while calling ships operating at sea back.He stressed the need to ensure safety for 1,640 tourists stuck on Co To island of Quang Ninh and inform them of the storm’s developments.Localities should pay special attention to safety of dykes, especially in Thai Binh province, while keeping a close watch on reservoirs and hydropower plants, he asked.It is necessary to alert locals in mountainous areas on the risks of flash floods and landslides, requested the minister.He also asked the Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting to monitor the development of the storm and provide timely updates.According to Colonel Tran Van Dinh, head of the rescue department of the Border Guard High Command, as of 6:00am of July 3, safety guidelines have been provided to 56,557 fishing vessels, 484 tourist ships, 146 cargo shops, five foreign vessels, along with fish farms.From Quang Ninh to Ha Tinh, there are 43 major dykes that need protection.It is scheduled that on late July 3, workers in caged fish farms in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh and Nam Dinh will be moved to safety.According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Typhoon Mun was about 410km south-southeast off Quang Ninh and Hai Phong’s mainland as of 4:00am of July 3.In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour.-VNA