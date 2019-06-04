Minister of Public Security To Lam at the event (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Fighting against drug crimes was among issues raised by deputies during a question-and-answer session with Minister of Public Security To Lam at the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 4.



Lam admitted that though authorities confiscated an unprecedentedly huge volume of drugs, the threat of drug supply from overseas still exists while domestic demand remains high. Therefore, more drastic actions are needed to control its spread.



He said the Ministry of Public Security worked to prevent the flow of drug through the northwestern provinces last year, mostly Dien Bien, Hoa Binh and Son La. Later, traffickers moved to central and southern localities, in many cases foreigners were involved.



Commenting on challenges in the effort, Lam said as Vietnam lies near the Golden Triangle, one of the world’s most extensive opium producing areas, the number of drug criminals and abusers continues increasing, adding that they take advantage of Vietnam’s easy customs clearance at border gates to smuggle drugs.



According to him, the ministry is drafting amendments to the Law on Drug Prevention and Control and Article 199 of the Criminal Code to serve the effort.



The minister said the ministry has sent a comprehensive plan on fighting organised and trans-national crimes to the Government and worked with Laos in the process, believing that with high determination of the political system, drug crime will be stamped out and Vietnam will not be turned into a drug transit destination.



About sex abuses against women and children, Lam said the process of receiving and dealing with such cases has been standardised nationwide. Moreover, active work by competent agencies has strengthened public trust, leading to the rise of the number of complaints sent in.



Regarding traffic safety violations involving drunk driving or drug-using drivers that cause serious consequences, he said the ministry is working to outline legal regulations on traffic safety to submit to the legislature.



NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan agreed that there is a difference in traffic accident casualties statistics by the Ministry of Public Security and the Health Ministry, and asked units concerned to acquire suggestions to address it.-VNA