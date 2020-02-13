Minister urges early detection of avian influenza outbreaks
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong on February 13 urged localities to keep close watch for the early detection and swift settlement of any avian influenza outbreaks.
Due attention should be paid to small-scale farming households which have high risks of bird flu, the official said at a conference in Hanoi.
He pointed out that the fight against avian influenza is facing difficulties from extreme weather patterns, increased transportation activities and traditional slaughter methods.
The minister urged provinces to carry out large-scale disinfection and review their vaccine demand in order to propose the Government provide vaccines from the national stock.
The Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that as of February 11, ten outbreaks of avian influenza caused by the A/H5N6 strain had been reported nationwide. Up to 43,202 poultry had been culled in Hanoi and Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces.
A/H5N6 avian flu is now under control with most outbreaks occurring at small-scale farming households, but it is forecast to develop complicatedly and may affect public health in the time ahead, especially in the context of spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Nguyen Huy Dang, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the capital city destroyed more than 6,800 poultry infected with A/H5N6.
To curb the spread of avian flu, Hanoi has tightened the management of livestock breeding and slaughtering, expanded vaccination and sped up the formation of concentrated slaughterhouses, he said.
Pham Van Dong, head of the Department of Animal Health, suggested sending working groups to localities to inspect and guide disease prevention and control, allocating more resources to the work, closely supervising the trade of poultry and poultry products and strictly handling violations.
To ensure the supply of influenza vaccines, the MARD has produced some important types like CGC Navet-Vifluvac and Navet-Fluvac 2, while helping businesses with the production.
According to the Animal Health Department, Vietnam has yet to record any cases of human infection with A/H5N6./.