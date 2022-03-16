The Q&A session in Hanoi on March 16 (Photo: VNA)

– Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha are fielding questions about issues within their remit on March 16, part of the 9th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.The question-and-answer session, held at the NA building in Hanoi, is connected with all the 63 NA deputies’ delegations nationwide via videoconference and broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and the NA Television.In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Q&A session, the first of the 15th NA Standing Committee, will focus on two groups of issues.Regarding the industry and trade sector, legislators will ask about petrol production, import, supply, and price management; the market surveillance and the combat against smuggling, counterfeits, and goods with low quality or unclear origin; along with measures for ensuring the smooth flow, export, and import of goods, especially agricultural products, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, the natural resource and environmental issues to be raised include urban land planning, use, and management; land auctioning, transfer, purchase, and the settlement land-related complaints and denunciations; and waste release and treatment.Aside from the two ministers, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and heads of some other ministries will also elaborate related issues./.