Foreign ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areas
The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease as specified by Chinese authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease as specified by Chinese authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The recommendation was issued amidst the complex development of the disease in China.
The Consular Department also suggested Vietnamese in China to stay updated with relevant information and comply with instructions given by local authorities to avoid infection.
Those seeking support can dial the citizen protection hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in China +8613120363638, the Consulate General in Shanghai +8613661537498, the Consulate General in Kunming 0086 13099948529, the Consulate General in Nanning +8618587897059, the Consulate General in Guangzhou +8613247675268, the Consulate General in Hong Kong +85225914510, or the citizen protection switchboard +84981 84 84 84./.