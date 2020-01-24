Society Funeral held for eight Vietnamese killed in greenhouse fire in Russia A funeral service was held in Moscow, Russia, on January 23 for eight Vietnamese killed in a greenhouse fire in Nesterovo village of Moscow Oblast’s Ramensky district on January 7.

Society OVs in Russia celebrate traditional Lunar New Year The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on January 23 held a celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) for its staff and overseas Vietnamese who are living, working and studying in Moscow and other Russian localities.

Society Knife village retains traditional craft Phuc Sen village in the northern province of Cao Bang is not a place first-time visitors might want to stay long, as the noise may come as a shock.

Society Clearing the country of bombs, bit by bit Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.