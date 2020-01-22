Health No cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV in Vietnam No cases of acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), have been reported in Vietnam by January 19, according to the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Measures needed to prevent acute pneumonia spread into Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has ordered ministries and relevant agencies to take drastic measures to prevent acute pneumonia, caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV), from spreading into Vietnam.

Health Health sector promptly gears up for nCoV infections The health sector is prompting actions to prevent the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) from entering Vietnam and gear up to deal with it if infections are reported.

Health Vietnam responds to China’s pneumonia outbreak The Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre said it was developing response plans and preparing for worst-case scenarios following an outbreak of pneumonia in China.